Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Oracle Stock Up 4.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

