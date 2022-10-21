Oracle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 44,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 36,360 call options.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 395,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.