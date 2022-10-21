Orbler Trading Up 130.7% This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $1.89 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 130.7% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $6.72 or 0.00035230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,250.70 or 0.27639613 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010803 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.