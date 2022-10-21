OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Hits $66.36 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $66.36 million and $219,976.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

