OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 739.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Barclays increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($4.68) on Friday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 470.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 514.59.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

About OSB Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.