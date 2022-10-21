Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.94 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Osmosis has a market cap of $321.13 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

