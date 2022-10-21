Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.36.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

