Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.