Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owlet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OWLT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 24.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.