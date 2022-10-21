Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $10.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

