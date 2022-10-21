PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 35982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 20,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

