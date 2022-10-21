Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.26. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 11,730 shares changing hands.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

