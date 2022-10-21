PancakeSwap Price Reaches $4.41 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $646.02 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00023062 BTC on exchanges.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 339,969,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,502,396 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

