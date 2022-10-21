Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 118 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

