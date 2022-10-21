Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.29 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. 84,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

