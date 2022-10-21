Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.96. 126,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

