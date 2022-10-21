Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Lucira Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 90.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

LHDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,068. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $53,979.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $95,808. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

