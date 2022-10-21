Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 366 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

COST stock traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.26. 51,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

