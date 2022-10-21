Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 12411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.59.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at C$502,848. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,895 shares of company stock worth $190,006.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$761.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.