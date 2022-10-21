Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 1.8%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 64,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 115,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

