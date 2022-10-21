Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 46,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $310.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

