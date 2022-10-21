Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $200,316,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,676,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

