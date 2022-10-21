Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 103,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $109.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

