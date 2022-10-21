Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $538,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,260 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,766,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,520 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.