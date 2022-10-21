Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.26. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

