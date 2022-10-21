Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $943.57 million and $11.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020303 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
