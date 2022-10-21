PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PayPal stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 223,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.96.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

