Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $3.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSFE opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

