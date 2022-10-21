PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of PCM Fund worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCM. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. 30,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

PCM Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.