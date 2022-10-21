Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

