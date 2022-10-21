Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Sells $45,960.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.60 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $837.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

