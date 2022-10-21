Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

