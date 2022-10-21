Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.82

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as low as $25.59. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 11,143 shares.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

