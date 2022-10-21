Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.70 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

PEYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

