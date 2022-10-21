Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.76. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €120.80 ($123.27) and a 52 week high of €226.00 ($230.61).
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
