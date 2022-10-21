Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

