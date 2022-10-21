Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Further Reading
