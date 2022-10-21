Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

