Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Picton Property Income Price Performance
Shares of PCTN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($0.94). 137,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.97. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £426.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
