Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PCTN traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78.20 ($0.94). 137,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.97. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £426.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

