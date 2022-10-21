PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.82 and last traded at $87.91. Approximately 215,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 479,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,724,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the last quarter.

