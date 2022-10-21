Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 358,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 317,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

ESPR stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

