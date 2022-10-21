Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 165,993 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IHI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

