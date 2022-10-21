Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $16.28 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

