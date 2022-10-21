Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $258.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.