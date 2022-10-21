Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Vimeo worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

