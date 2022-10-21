Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Timken by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Timken by 43.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

