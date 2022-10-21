Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

