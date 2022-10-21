Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 993,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,507,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,769. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

