Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 16.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

PAPR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

