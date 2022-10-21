Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. 49,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,854. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.69 and a 200 day moving average of $183.54.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

