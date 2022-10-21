Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 53,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,242. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

